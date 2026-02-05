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FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateESGInvestmentOfficeRetailSwitzerland

Swiss Life AM to launch €545m listed real estate fund

5 Feb 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Proceeds intended to fund €690m Swiss portfolio

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