Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Swiss Life completes £29m Doncaster warehouse sale

16 Sep 2025 | 15:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Two assets at Trax Park sold to EQT Exeter

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Redevco confirms acquisition of Roebuck

16 Sep 2025
Read
Office Building, Building, Convention Center

Blackstone’s Mileway seeks £135m+ for prime Heathrow logistics park   

16 Sep 2025
Read

Plans lodged for next phase of Wirral Waters

16 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

High-profile activist turns attention to listed UK real estate

12 Sep 2025
Read