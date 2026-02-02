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LogisticsEast of EnglandRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

Swiss Life swoops for £100m+ double deal

2 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Chris Borland

Assets expand foothold across logistics and out-of-town retail

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