Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentSwitzerland

Swiss Prime Site buys €127m Lausanne office

15 Aug 2025 | 13:37 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

14,600 sq m asset is leased to 15 tenants

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Swiss Prime Site raises €84m in fund share sale 

27 Mar 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Swiss Prime Site raises €320m in share placement 

25 Feb 2025
Read

Mobimo buys €240m Zurich resi portfolio  

8 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Convention Center

Mall of Switzerland rejigs a quarter of its space in repositioning

20 Jun 2025
Read