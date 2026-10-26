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Swiss Prime Site sets out €9bn+ growth plans until 2030

26 Oct 2026 | 07:18 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Listed firm also takes full control of FlexOffice and raises 2026 guidance

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