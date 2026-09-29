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FundraisingContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialSwitzerland

Swiss Prime Site Solutions fund to hold €211m capital raise

29 Sep 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK to raise residential exposure

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