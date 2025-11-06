Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FundraisingContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialSwitzerland

Swiss Prime Site Solutions fund to hold €129m capital raise

6 Nov 2025 | 07:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Asset manager seeks to expand portfolio of Akara Diversity PK fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Swiss Life logo

Swiss Life on growing its real estate portfolio

5 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Swiss Prime Site Solutions fund plans capital increase

30 Sep 2025
Read
Water, Waterfront, Architecture

Realterm raises €470m for European logistics fund

20 Jun 2025
Read

Baloise plans €163m share sale to fund Swiss resi pipeline

12 Jun 2025
Read