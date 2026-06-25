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Swiss Prime Site changes plans for Zurich’s Maag halls to €65m renovation

25 Jun 2026 | 13:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm withdraws plan to build apartments at heritage site after facing opposition

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