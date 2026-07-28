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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandInvestment

Syrena buys Warsaw office from KanAm fund

28 Jul 2026 | 13:28 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Lovelyn Tagalag

The asset is let to tenants including Paramount

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