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PeopleContinental EuropeESGGermanyResidentialSustainability

TA Europe appoints team of technical consultants

16 Jun 2026 | 12:50 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Hires from EY Real Estate to build business unit for manage-to-green strategies

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