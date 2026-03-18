NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyPoland

TAG beats 2025 earnings estimates

18 Mar 2026 | 07:23 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Strong performance driven by German and Polish businesses

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Floor, Person, Adult

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Realty agrees €33m sale and leaseback for Poland hub

3 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

UK and Germany forecast to lead logistics rental growth

3 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Union cuts real estate management as tough markets spur restructuring

31 Aug 2026
Read