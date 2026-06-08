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ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporatePoland

TAG Immobilien mulls IPO of Polish resi arm

8 Jun 2026 | 07:43 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

German property group acquired Robyg from Goldman Sachs in 2022

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