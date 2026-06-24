NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestmentPolandResidential

TAG Immobilien places shares in Polish resi arm

24 Jun 2026 | 07:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Gross proceeds of €295m are expected ahead of Robyg's IPO

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

TAG Immobilien mulls IPO of Polish resi arm

8 Jun 2026
Read
Spire, Steeple, Tower

Apollo provides €165m financing to Crestyl and Spravia

16 Apr 2026
Read

TAG beats 2025 earnings estimates

18 Mar 2026
Read

BNP Paribas RE's development arm forms living assets division

9 Mar 2026
Read