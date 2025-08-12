Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateFinanceGermanyPoland

TAG returns to profit after strong first half

12 Aug 2025 | 07:36 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Growth comes amid gains in valuation and rental income

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

TAG beats 2024 earnings guidance and confirms 2025 outlook

26 Feb 2025
Read

TAG to resume dividend payouts

13 Nov 2024
Read

TAG Immobilien places €500m bond to fund Polish growth

29 Aug 2024
Read

TAG Immobilien curbs loss as portfolio devaluation slows

13 Aug 2024
Read