Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Talanx seeks buyer for €35m Frankfurt office

25 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

11,000 sq m ensemble is on the vibrant Eschersheimer Landstrasse

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Talanx Group sells €20m+ mixed-use building in Berlin

3 Apr 2025
Read

RFR to sell Cologne trade fair site to the City

13 May 2024
Read

Ampega buys Amazon warehouse near Hanover

2 May 2024
Read
City, Architecture, Building

German insurance giant allocates €1bn for real estate strategies

14 Nov 2024
Read