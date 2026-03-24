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Self-storageUK & IrelandUnited States

Talks end over US firm's European self-storage debut

24 Mar 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

US owner-operator had been pursuing deal for Ireland's Nesta as springboard to further European investment

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