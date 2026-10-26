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RetailNorth WestUK & IrelandInvestmentRegeneration

Tameside Council acquires Ashton shopping centre

26 Oct 2026 | 11:07 | London | by May Agaran

The local authority now controls 300,000 sq ft of retail space

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