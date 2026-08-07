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RetailInvestmentOfficeResidentialSouth EastUK & Ireland

Targetfollow puts Turnbridge Wells arcade on the block

7 Aug 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investment firm exiting The Pantiles after acquiring it in 2008

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