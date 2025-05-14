Advanced Search

PeopleCorporateNorth WestUK & Ireland

Tatton Estate names new chief executive

14 May 2025 | 08:14 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Former Bruntwood senior figure Peter Crowther joins the Cheshire-based estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Carter Jonas poaches LSH's head of transactions

13 May 2025
Read

Railpen adds development director to property team

8 May 2025
Read

Aprirose appoints director of asset management

8 May 2025
Read

Landsec appoints former BBC director as MediaCity chief executive

7 May 2025
Read