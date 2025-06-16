Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleUK & Ireland

Taylor Wessing recruits head of real estate disputes

16 Jun 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Emma Chadwick joins as partner

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Schroders’ Nordics real estate head departs 

20 May 2025
Read

JP Morgan Asset Management names global real estate head 

15 May 2025
Read

PGIM Real Estate names European core strategies head 

7 May 2025
Read

NBIM appoints Alexander Knapp as global head of real estate

6 May 2025
Read