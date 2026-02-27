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ResidentialDevelopmentEast of EnglandRegenerationUK & Ireland

Taylor Wimpey wins planning for 3,850 Norfolk homes

27 Feb 2026 | 07:02 | London | by May Agaran

Former RAF airbase in Rackheath to be redeveloped

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