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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyLeasing

TCC and Cain secure leasing deal for logistics park near Cologne

23 Jul 2026 | 07:16 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag, Julie Cruz

Freight forwarder will occupy 100% of property

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