NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeGermanyIrelandLeasingLondonTechnologyUK & Ireland

Tech and professional firms power European office take-up in first half

18 Aug 2026 | 17:06 | London | by May Agaran

Expansion by AI and technology companies accounted for 22% of leasing deals

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

London: still the champion of global real estate

18 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push

18 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Federated Hermes on its strategy evolution and first European RE debt secondaries deal

18 Aug 2026
Read
Electronics, Hardware, Computer

Neoclouds lead European data centre signings in first half

17 Aug 2026
Read