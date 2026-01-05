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LeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastOffice

Tech firm inks Leeds office letting

5 Jan 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Emovis expands in Leeds with new 12,459 sq ft hub

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