Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeCanadaLondonOccupierSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Tech firm picks Quadreal and Seaforth's Space House for new HQ

27 May 2025 | 08:20 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Recently refurbished development is located in Covent Garden

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

French investor splashes £35m in Spitalfields

17 Jan 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Seaforth's Tyler Goodwin on polishing architectural gems to a shine

16 May 2024
Read

QuadReal and Seaforth market £45m London office

6 Jun 2023
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

French investor acquires £34m City office block

24 Oct 2024
Read