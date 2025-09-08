Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

Telefónica mulls sale of Madrid headquarters for up to €900m 

8 Sep 2025 | 17:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Spanish telecom firm plans potential leaseback 

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Partners Group mulls €150m Spanish logistics sale

5 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

CC Land considers sale of stake in Vodafone’s £280m London HQ

5 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Extendam puts €50m+ easyHotel Madrid up for sale

4 Apr 2025
Read
Lighting, Architecture, Building

Qatari sheikh weighs up £300m West End trophy hotel sale

27 Mar 2025
Read