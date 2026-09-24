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Student AccommodationLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Telford Living back to buying with Stratford acquisition

24 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Contracts exchanged by Trammell Crow-owned business to bring forward student blocks

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