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Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Telford Living returns with student plans for Bethnal Green

20 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Developer bringing forward plans for 520 student homes

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