Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RegenerationInvestmentLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Telford Living revamps Poplar Chrisp Street project

19 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Fresh planning application to be submitted in 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Green light for 2,000-home London estate regen

11 Jul 2025
Read

Green light for £60m Edinburgh brewery revamp

23 May 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Plans lodged for first resi scheme at £1.9bn Smithfield Birmingham project

11 Dec 2024
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Telford expands UK living focus with new boss at helm

12 Nov 2024
Read