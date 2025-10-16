Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

ResidentialCo-livingInvestmentLondonRegenerationStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Telford progresses plans for Chrisp Street regeneration

16 Oct 2025 | 07:43 | London | by May Agaran

Firm aims to build nearly 1,900 homes across 12 buildings

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Government expected to approve Chinese embassy plans next week

13 Oct 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Canary Wharf Group lines up next 900,000 sq ft office in refurb pipeline

26 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Telford Living revamps Poplar Chrisp Street project

19 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Hadley plans new quarter at former GSK HQ

18 Aug 2025
Read