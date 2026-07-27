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Student AccommodationLondonUK & IrelandResidentialDevelopmentDistressPlanningRegeneration

Telford's 520-bed London student scheme faces refusal again

27 Jul 2026 | 13:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposed revamp of the former London Electricity Board building on Cambridge Heath Road was rejected previously

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