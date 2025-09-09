Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonOccupierUK & Ireland

Tenant recommits to Life Science REIT's London office

9 Sep 2025 | 14:50 | London | by May Agaran

Fintech firm Thought Machine fully occupies 7-11 Herbrand Street

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Computer Hardware, Electronics, Hardware

Colonial and Stoneshield close €‎30m debut deal for science platform

4 Sep 2025
Read

Cheyne Capital agrees £171m senior loan for Canary Wharf office

1 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

M7 signs tenant for 151,000 sq ft Dublin warehouse

26 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Hines back buying in London with £185m office swoop

26 Aug 2025
Read