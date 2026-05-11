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LogisticsLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Tenant signs for 325,000 sq ft Cheshire facility

11 May 2026 | 15:47 | London | by May Agaran

ESR Europe agrees five-year lease with AO.com

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