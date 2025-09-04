Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsCorporateInvestmentUK & Ireland

Terms agreed on Blackstone's acquisition of Warehouse REIT

4 Sep 2025 | 08:08 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Blackstone-backed firm's bid is now a recommended mandatory cash offer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tritax Big Box formally drops out of battle for Warehouse REIT

27 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Tritax Big Box opts against increasing £485m Warehouse REIT offer

22 Aug 2025
Read

Warehouse REIT independent directors recommend £489m Blackstone offer

11 Jul 2025
Read
Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone mounts improved cash offer for Warehouse REIT

10 Jul 2025
Read