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LogisticsInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Tesco's €165m Irish logistics hub hits the market

17 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Korean owner launches sale of one of country's largest distribution centres

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