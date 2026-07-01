NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateDistressInvestmentLeasingRetailUK & Ireland

TG Jones' restructuring approved despite creditor opposition

1 Jul 2026 | 15:26 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Rescue plan expected to reduce group's lease liabilities across its store estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

British Land says WH Smith restructuring plans "unacceptable"

5 Jun 2026
Read

Up to 150 former WH Smith stores face closure

7 May 2026
Read
Lamp, Shop, Boutique

High street retailers on brink of administration

6 Jan 2026
Read

WH Smith in talks to offload high street business

27 Jan 2025
Read