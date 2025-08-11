Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonInvestmentOfficeUK & Ireland

Thai Airways offloads Mayfair block

11 Aug 2025 | 16:20 | London | by James Buckley

Private investor buys asset as part of £50m repositioning drive

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Grass, Plant

Cedarstone unveils fresh plans for Vauxhall Square scheme

17 Apr 2025
Read

Colonial offloads €300m Madrid office portfolio 

25 Jan 2023
Read

Investec backs King’s Cross acquisition with £11.2m loan

25 Aug 2022
Read
Office Building, Building, Road

Patron and Sonar buy Frankfurt office complex from Commerz Real

4 Apr 2022
Read