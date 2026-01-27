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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

The £250 ground rent cap: key questions answered

27 Jan 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Alexander Peace, Guy Montague-Jones

Total losses could reach almost £15bn

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