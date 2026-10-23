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OpinionCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogistics

The AI buildout: a threat or opportunity for European logistics?

23 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Klaus Georg Schmitz

Progression at such a scale has implications for the land and power logistics requires

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