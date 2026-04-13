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OpinionContinental EuropeUK & IrelandLogistics

The changing shape of global supply networks 

13 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Dr Carl Deppisch

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have lead roles in ongoing transformation

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