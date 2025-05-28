LondonDevelopmentOfficePoliticsUK & Ireland
28 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace
Tom Sleigh lays out his priorities for the Square Mile for the next three years
Workman names three new leads in building consultancy team
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
The City’s new planning chair on AI, quality design, and toilets
GPE offloads £42m Whitechapel hotel
Government plans reforms for smaller UK housebuilders
Zenith hires asset management director
Bruntwood locks in £140m green loan
Approval for John Lewis Partnership’s West Ealing built-to-rent plans
Goodman on the hunt for sites whilst other developers “pull up the handbrake”
Westminster approves Grosvenor office despite Crossrail 2 safeguarding
Q+A: Eastdil’s McCaffrey on fighting like an underdog, a monster pipeline and Leyton Orient’s date with destiny
M7 co-founder Hugh Fraser departs
Irish government closes in on €100m Dublin hotel deal
New wave of boutique agencies takes on the big firms
King Street recruits Brookfield managing director
Bidders circle €1.7bn Dalata
L&G big-hitter to leave
Cushman’s head of residential capital markets departs
Panattoni breaks ground on the UK’s largest ever speculative logistics facility
GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy