Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LondonDevelopmentOfficePoliticsUK & Ireland

The City’s new planning chair on AI, quality design, and toilets

28 May 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Tom Sleigh lays out his priorities for the Square Mile for the next three years

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Wood, Plywood, Lumber

The V word: why viability still dominates industry discussion

27 May 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Legal & General on Proprium deal: "This is the final piece of the jigsaw"

27 May 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Orion Capital – "We will do more deals in France and Germany over the next 12 months"

22 May 2025
Read

Vita Group's 1,200-home Birmingham scheme approved

15 May 2025
Read