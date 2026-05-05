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Policy & RegulationPlanningResidentialUK & Ireland

The councils where development could be about to get even harder

5 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Local elections are likely to reset planning politics across England and Wales – with alarming consequences for new housing

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