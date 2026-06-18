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PeopleCorporateDevelopmentUK & Ireland

The Crown Estate reappoints chief executive

18 Jun 2026 | 11:10 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

This will be Dan Labbad's third term leading the King's property company

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