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CorporateInvestmentIrelandPeopleUK & Ireland

The curious case of the former bankrupt racehorse trainer and Ireland's newly listed REIT

7 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

GDL Management Group listed on the Irish stock exchange last week

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