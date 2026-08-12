NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OpinionInvestmentUK & Ireland

The death of the rate-cut narrative is good news for real estate

12 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Freddie Foley

With rates unlikely to fall any time soon, discipline and fundamentals remain more important than ever

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Why international capital is on the hunt for Irish real estate

3 Aug 2026
Read
People, Person, City

The existential threat to listed property

3 Aug 2026
Read

European real estate investment hits €116bn in first half

31 Jul 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

The race for Spanish real estate

28 Jul 2026
Read