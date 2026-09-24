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ConferencesContinental EuropeData centresInvestmentResidentialSenior livingSpain

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Elena Vardon, Edith Fishta

Landlords sell down rental stock, flex fills the gap, senior living stalls and a new power rule threatens Spanish data centre development

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