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OpinionUK & IrelandResidentialInvestment

The great disconnect: micro-metrics vs macro-realities

14 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Daniel Mendoza OBE

Whether you're zooming in on specific details or zooming out to seismic political change, it's all about perspective

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