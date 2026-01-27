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FinancingDevelopmentEast of EnglandLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

The Hill Group locks in £300m refinancing

27 Jan 2026 | 12:29 | London | by May Agaran

Deal with existing lenders extends RCF maturity to December 2030

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