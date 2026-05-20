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OpinionContinental EuropeInvestmentLogistics

The importance of real estate in making Europe competitive on the world stage

20 May 2026 | 12:39 | London | by Simon Chinn

As the continent pursues ambitious goals around energy, defence and digital connectivity, opportunities abound for investors to support transformative projects

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