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OpinionContinental EuropeLogisticsUK & Ireland

The key themes driving European logistics this year

28 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Sam Quellyn Roberts, George Coleman

Chinese firms are taking more space, while cross-border investment will remain dominant

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